Michigan State will trot out a slightly different starting lineup vs. Davidson

Tom Izzo is making some adjustments to his starting lineup as the Spartans enter the NCAA Tournament

Michigan State will have a slightly different looking starting lineup for tonight's NCAA Tournament first round matchup with Davidson.

AJ Hoggard, as expected, will start at point guard after Tyson Walker had a bad ankle sprain in the Spartans last game against Purdue. Walker is expected to play off the bench, but its unclear how many minutes the junior will play.

In addition, Julius Marble will start at center in place of Marcus Bingham Jr., who started 30 out of 34 games for the Spartans this season. Marble has made four starts on the year.

Hoggard and Marble join normal starters Max Christie, Gabe Brown and Joey Hauser.

