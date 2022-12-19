Skip to main content

Tom Izzo Updates Malik Hall's Injury Status

Michigan State has just two games left in the month of December, and will take advantage of the extra practice time...

Michigan State men's basketball has been without small forward Malik Hall since Nov. 23 after tests revealed a stress injury in his right foot following the Spartans' game against Villanova.

On Monday, head coach Tom Izzo met with the media ahead of MSU's home tilt against Oakland on Dec. 21 and noted that Hall has returned to practice but will not play against the Grizzlies.

Michigan State has targeted the Dec. 30 game against Buffalo as the return date for their senior small forward. Through four games, Hall was averaging 12.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.8 blocks and 0.5 steals in 31.8 minutes per game before being sidelined for his injury.

The Spartans were without both Hall and sophomore shooting guard Jaden Akins during their West Coast trip for the Phil Knight Invitational. Akins tweaked his surgically-repaired foot against Villanova on Nov. 18, but returned to MSU's lineup on Dec. 4 against Northwestern.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

On Monday, Izzo noted that Akins has shown a lot of improvement over the last week of practice and that his sophomore is much closer to 100 percent heading into 2023.

In seven games played, Akins is averaging 6.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.1 steals for the Spartans. The sophomore is one of Michigan State's best on-ball defenders, but has struggled with his offensive efficiency so far this season, shooting just 33 percent from the floor and 34.8 percent from three-point range.

After games against Oakland (Dec. 21) and Buffalo (Dec. 30), Michigan State will return to Big Ten play when they host Nebraska (Jan. 3) to begin the new year.

Michigan State Spartans

USATSI_17126820_168388427_lowres
Football

Four-star linebacker decommits from MSU days before National Signing Day

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_19060996_168388427_lowres
Football

Five-star QB Dante Moore flips from Oregon to UCLA

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_13525933_168388427_lowres
Football

Transfer Running Back Commits To Michigan State

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_19642038_168388427_lowres
Football

Michigan State alum Kirk Cousins leads largest comeback effort in NFL history

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_19418242_168388427_lowres
Football

BREAKING: Germie Bernard, MSU wide receiver who entered portal, makes final decision

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_19508219_168388427_lowres
Football

How Mel Tucker, Michigan State can bounce back from Year 3 disaster

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_19415867_168388427_lowres
Football

Jay Johnson, Mel Tucker pull off unprecedented recruiting feat at Michigan State

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_15198531_168388427_lowres
Football

BREAKING: Michigan State flips 2023 defensive back commit from Arizona

By Matthew Lounsberry