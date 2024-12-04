Michigan State Spartans insider Podcast: Previewing MSU's First Conference Game
Michigan State begins Big Ten play on Wednesday when it takes on Minnesota on the road.
The Spartans are 7-2 and come off an upset win over then-No. 12 North Carolina. Their only losses have been against ranked opponents.
Our Aidan Champion previews the Spartans' upcoming game this episode of the Michigan State Insider Podcast.
You can watch the episode below:
Below is a partial transcript from Michigan State's Tom Izzo's media availability from Monday:
Q: You think you're ready for the wars of the Big Ten?
Izzo: "I mean, I think we had one of our better practices. We're getting a little more confident, we're shooting the ball better -- that helps. And now, we got our full team back. I mean, Jase [Richardson] is back; his conditioning isn't there yet, so it will take a little time on that when you're off three, four or five days. But practiced a little bit yesterday, practiced pretty much full-go today, and everybody else is good to go, so we're good to go."
Q: It probably helped that Richardson healed the ankle a bit more, too.
Izzo: "Yeah, that's one thing. And I think he's as close to 100% as he can be. And we just feel like Minnesota's a funny team. They're missing their best guard, [Frank] Mitchell, and I'm expecting him to play, but he's been out -- he's missed like six games, seven games. But don't know. And they've been in every game -- they lost three games by a total of 10 or 11 points, so as you know, it's not an easy place to play up there."
