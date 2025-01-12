Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast: Recapping Spartans' Win Over Northwestern
No. 16 Michigan State men's basketball continues to prove itself as a contender for the Big Ten regular season title as the Spartans earned their fifth conference victory on Sunday, defeating Northwestern, 78-68, at Welsh-Ryan Arena.
The Spartans dominarted the first half, but the Wildcats made it interesting down the stretch, putting together a 10-2 run late.
But Michigan State held off the comeback effort and would clinch its third road victory in conference play, as well as its ninth win in a row.
Our Aidan Champion recaps the contest on this postgame edition of the Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast.
You can watch the episode below:
Below is a partial transcript from Michigan State coach Tom Izzo's opening statement of his postgame press conference:
Izzo: "What a strange game. I was concerned about the quick turnaround. I thought my staff did a great job again getting us prepared. The players were phenomenal as far as the prep for the game, and then, we had some plane problems yesterday; didn't shoot and all the things you normally do, so a little adversity, and I thought we handled it pretty well. We came out to play maybe our best half of basketball against a team that everybody talks about them being 1-2 [in conference], and they play that Iowa game 100 times and they win it 99, it just happened. And they lost two games that I think they deserved to win and three and be 3-1 besides 1-3. ... They're struggling a little bit like we did. [Ty] Berry's a good player, and when our shooters were not shooting, it really affects the whole game. But [Nick] Martinelli and [Brooks] Barnhizer, I mean, we put a lot into those two guys. And they're really good players and really tough kids. And God, as a fan, I love to watch them. But we did what we had to do, we didn't play as good the second half; I think they had something to do with it, and I think we had something to do with it. But this is a big road win for us right now. I think any road win is a big win, but against a quality team, and playing pretty good three-quarters of the game."
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.