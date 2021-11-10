MSU's Tom Izzo laments turnovers, free throw shooting in loss to Kansas

There were plenty of things to like about Michigan State's season-opener, but the mistakes will need to be addressed

Tom Izzo enjoys challenging his team early in the season. That’s been the head coach’s philosophy through 27 years of coaching, and it will continue to be his philosophy as long as he remains the head coach at Michigan State.

The Spartans’ 87-73 loss to No. 3 Kansas in the Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden did nothing to change Izzo’s mind.

“I always think it’s a positive,” he said. “I’m concerned in this age of social media if kids can handle it. It’d be nice to get eight wins and everyone’s feeling good and everyone’s telling them how good they are, and then you get your butt kicked, but at least you feel good.”

Izzo is the ultimate competitor. He wants to win, of course, but he wants to do it against the best the sport has to offer.

“I think this is better,” Izzo said. “I don’t is kids can handle it as well, but it’s the way I’m going to do it until I’m done. I think it’s a big plus. I think it’s a privilege. There’s 353 teams – there are 249 that would die to play in this game today. That’s what I told my guys, ‘You didn’t have to do this, you got to do it’. It’s a priviledge.”

Overall, Izzo was happy with the way his team handled itself on the big stage against a Top 5 opponent, but the head coach did lament two areas where the Spartans struggled: free throw shooting and turnovers.

“The game was won and lost on a simple thing – we can’t make a free throw and the turnovers,” Izzo said. “I said the turnovers would be a big key in the game, and it was a big key. Free throw shooting – me and my staff should take a lot of abuse for that because that’s something you should be able to control a little more.”

The Spartans had 16 giveaways against Kansas, leading to 16 points for the Jayhawks. At the free throw line Michigan State shot just 9-for-16, while Kansas converted 19-of-24 attempts from the charity stripe.

“You get ten points under at the free throw line and eight more turnovers, you’re probably not going to beat a good team,” Izzo said.

The head coach noted that the Spartans shot the ball well, outrebounded Kansas and he felt that his team defended fairly well.

“All in all, there were probably more good things than bad, but you shoot that poorly from the free throw line and you turn the ball over, there’s no excuse for that,” Izzo said.

“I’m not totally disappointed. I think there’s some positive things that we can build on. I was just a little surprised on the free throw shooting. That was a big part of this game. If we make those free throws in the first half, it’s probably an even game at halftime. And that changes the whole game, you know. And then we’re playing catch up the whole second half.”

Some of the things that plagued Michigan State during a disappointing season a year ago reared their ugly heads again on Tuesday night. But the 2021-22 season is brand new, and how the Spartans address these issues in the days and weeks to come will determine the type of season this will be.