Michigan State Sped Up in Second Half Against Nebraska
Michigan State delivered a dominant performance in their 89-52 win over Nebraska, showcasing a well-rounded effort in all facets of the game. Leading 41-31 at halftime, the Spartans turned up the intensity after the break, outscoring Nebraska 48-21 in the second half to run away with a commanding victory.
One of the key factors in the blowout was Michigan State’s control of the boards. From the opening tip to the final buzzer, the Spartans were relentless on the glass, grabbing rebound after rebound at both ends. Their strong rebounding efforts not only limited Nebraska’s second-chance opportunities but also created numerous extra possessions for themselves.
This dominance in the paint helped Michigan State dictate the pace of the game, as it capitalized on its size and strength to impose its will.
Shooting was another area where Michigan State excelled, particularly in the second half. The team displayed excellent ball movement, finding open shooters and knocking down high-percentage shots. Whether it was knocking down perimeter shots or finishing around the basket, the Spartans were efficient with their shooting.
This offensive fluidity kept Nebraska's defense scrambling, unable to keep pace as Michigan State hit several big shots to extend their lead. The Spartans’ ability to shoot efficiently not only put pressure on Nebraska’s defense but also allowed them to stretch their advantage and keep the Cornhuskers from mounting any serious comeback attempts.
Defensively, Michigan State's performance in the second half was nothing short of stifling. The Spartans came out of the break with renewed focus, ramping up their pressure and making life miserable for Nebraska’s offense. They applied constant ball pressure, forced multiple turnovers, and contested nearly every shot. Nebraska struggled to get clean looks, as Michigan State’s defenders swarmed to the ball and rotated quickly to close out on shooters.
The Cornhuskers found it nearly impossible to establish any rhythm, as Michigan State’s defense smothered them on every possession. The Spartans’ ability to disrupt passing lanes and contest shots without fouling contributed significantly to Nebraska's offensive woes.
In the second half, Michigan State’s defense not only neutralized Nebraska’s offense but also set the tone for the final blowout. With every missed shot or turnover, the Spartans capitalized by pushing the ball in transition, turning defense into offense. As the game wore on, Nebraska had no answer for Michigan State’s physicality, shooting or relentless defense, allowing the Spartans to cruise to an easy victory.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.