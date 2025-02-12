Michigan State Struggled Mightily From 3 Against Indiana
Michigan State’s heartbreaking 71-67 loss to Indiana on Tuesday was marred by one significant stat: a dismal 17.4% success rate from beyond the arc (4-23).
This poor shooting performance from 3-point range proved to be a major factor in the defeat, as the Spartans were unable to capitalize on open looks and ultimately came up short in a game that could have gone either way.
Throughout the contest, Michigan State struggled to find any consistency from long distance. Every time it seemed to have a rhythm, another missed 3-pointer would break the momentum. Players who typically provide a reliable deep shot simply couldn’t get things to fall. Whether it was rushed attempts, tight defense from Indiana, or just plain bad luck, the shots were not dropping when the Spartans needed them most.
The lack of success from beyond the arc was especially costly given how close the game was. Despite Indiana going up by as many as 9, both early and late in the second half, it came down to the very end. Every missed 3 felt like it carried more weight, as the Spartans found themselves in a tight spot, needing a timely shot to pull ahead or tie the game in the final minutes.
But no matter how hard they tried, they couldn’t break through. The combination of poor shooting and Indiana’s ability to make key shots down the stretch sealed Michigan State’s fate.
On the other end of the floor, Indiana capitalized on Michigan State’s shooting woes, staying poised and executing when it mattered most. The Hoosiers were able to stretch their lead late in the game thanks to timely 3s and effective scoring in the paint. Michigan State’s defensive effort wasn’t terrible, but with its inability to score from outside, it couldn’t match the Hoosiers’ offensive production.
This loss stings for Spartan fans because it was a game that Michigan State should have won. It was competitive throughout and had multiple chances to take control, but the shooting struggles ultimately held the Spartans back. With the team’s 3-point shooting percentage being so low, it left it with fewer options in crunch time.
It’s a tough pill to swallow, knowing that if a few more shots had dropped, Michigan State could have walked away with a crucial win.
The Spartans now face the challenge of regrouping and addressing their shooting inefficiency, especially from long range, as they move forward in the season. Despite the disappointment, there’s still time for them to find their rhythm and bounce back, but this loss will likely linger, serving as a reminder of just how costly poor shooting can be.
