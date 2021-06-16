Michigan State's Aaron Henry invited to NBA Draft Combine

Michigan State's Aaron Henry becomes the latest Spartan in the Tom Izzo era to earn an invite to the NBA Draft Combine.

East Lansing, Mich. – Former Michigan State forward Aaron Henry earned an invite to the NBA Draft Combine on Tuesday.

Henry is one of 69 draft prospects on the list alongside five Big Ten players featuring Ayo Dosunmu (Illinois), Isaiah Livers (Michigan), Luka Garza (Iowa), Joe Wieskamp (Iowa).

In his junior year, Henry averaged 15.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game while leading MSU to its 23rd straight NCAA Tournament appearance. In addition, Henry was named to the Big Ten's All-Defensive team and became the first Spartan in school history to lead the team in points, rebounds, and assists since assists became a recorded stat in 1975.

The Indiana native is a projected late first-round selection by CBS Sports Writer Kyle Boone who believes the L.A. Clippers will take him with the 25th overall pick.

"Henry gives the team another body at the position as a college vet with good size who has high-level role-playing potential and a smooth floater," Boone wrote.

