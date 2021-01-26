Michigan State’s Cassius Winston Scores First Career NBA Points

East Lansing, MI – Former Michigan State basketball star Cassius Winston is finally receiving some minutes nearly a month into his NBA career.

Against the San Antonio Spurs, he scored his first points at the professional level Sunday night.

Coming into the matchup, Winston had just two minutes on the season, recording an assist versus the Phoenix Suns.

However, he used 22 minutes against the Spurs to show he belongs, scoring eight points, dishing two assists, grabbing four rebounds, and one blocked shot while shooting 42.9% from the field.

"I trust myself; I trust my ability; I trust my work; I'll put my money on me. I got an opportunity, and that's really all I wanted. That was all I've been asking for the longest (time)," Winston told reporters after the NBA Draft. "There was a point in time where I wouldn't even be in this situation that I'm in right now, so I'm grateful for the opportunity, and I trust myself to make that work."

The Thunder drafted the Detroit native with the 53rd overall pick, but he was traded to Washington.

