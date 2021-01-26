MSU Basketball: Gabe Brown Tests Positive for COVID-19, Rutgers Game Still on

On Tuesday afternoon, Tom Izzo announced Gabe Brown is the latest Spartan to test positive for COVID-19.

Update: Dane Fife confirms he is the assistant who tested positive for the coronavirus. He is experiencing minor symptoms at this time.

East Lansing, MI – Gabe Brown is the latest player to test positive for COVID-19, but Michigan State is still planning to play Thursday night against Rutgers.

Tom Izzo confirmed Brown tested positive last week along with an assistant; however, he declined to say who it was because he hadn't asked the coach's permission yet.

Following a 12 day break, the Spartans held their first team practice on Monday and expects 11 to 12 student-athletes to be available vs. the Scarlet Knights.

"We're prepared to play on Thursday," Izzo said.

After conversations with the medical staff, the plan is to move forward and tip-off later this week, barring any issues within the Rutgers program.

MSU hasn't played since Jan. 8; its previous three games were postponed due to Mady Sissoko, Steven Izzo, Joshua Langford, and Davis Smith's positive test results.

Sissoko will be available when Michigan State travels to Piscataway, but whether he plays or not depends on his conditioning level.

Izzo added Langford might be ready to go on Thursday as well; while he wasn't 100% sure, the longtime Spartan believes the 17-day clock began the minute Langford felt symptoms, not after he tested positive.

