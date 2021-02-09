MSU Basketball: Thomas Kithier Tests Negative for COVID-19

East Lansing, MI – Thomas Kithier and Michigan State basketball avoided another potential COVID-19 scare.

He exited Saturday night's 10-point win against Nebraska during the first half, telling trainers he didn't feel well, and as a precaution, was immediately placed into isolation.

Following a series of tests, the junior forward appears to be healthy and didn't test positive for the coronavirus.

"He's tested negative the last two days, so that's a positive," MSU coach Tom Izzo told reporters Monday afternoon. "Somebody told me that the new model for coaches should be, 'Think positive, test negative,' and that would probably be a good way to look at it."

Izzo said they "weren't going to take any chances" with Kithier, hence the antigen test he took Sunday alongside two PCR tests.

"The sad part is the kid sat there since Saturday night thinking he was probably positive," said Izzo. "And it's just been a tough slate for him, but it is what it is, and the good news is, as of right now, at 12 o'clock, he is going to practice today."

Michigan State postponed four games in January due to a COVID-19 outbreak within their program. Seven individuals tested positive for the virus (five players, two staffers), including Mady Sissoko, Joshua Langford, Gabe Brown, Davis Smith, Steven Izzo, and associate head coach Dane Fife.

