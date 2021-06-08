MSU Hoops: Gavin Schilling to play in The Basketball Tournament

Former Michigan State basketball big man Gavin Schilling announced he is joining the Kimchi Express to play in The Basketball Tournament.

East Lansing, Mich. – A former Michigan State big man will compete in The Basketball Tournament this summer.

Gavin Schilling, who played for the Spartans from 2013-2018, joined the Kimchi Express, a three-time TBT participant spreading Korean culture through sports.

"(It's) my first time playing in it (TBT), but I look forward to competing, meeting new people, and giving it everything I got," Schilling said in a video shared by Kimchi Express' Twitter.

Schilling most recently signed with Basketball Lowen Braunschweig of Basketball Bundesliga (BBL) on July 31, 2020. In 34 games, the 6-foot-9 forward averaged 10.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 1.1 assists while shooting 54.9% from the field (22.8 MPG).

Now entering its eighth season, TBT, a million-dollar, winner-take-all event televised by ESPN, will host a 64-team tournament starting in July after successfully building a bubble environment in 2020.

"It's hard to believe we are heading into our eighth year," said TBT founder and CEO Jon Mugar. "It's a testament to our team, our general managers, players, and passionate fanbase. We expect over a hundred teams to apply for 64 slots and every game to live up to TBT's unique brand of high stakes, intense, team-oriented basketball."

