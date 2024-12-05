MSU Hoops Has a Dominant History Against Nebraska
The Michigan State Spartans landed a huge first victory in conference play against Minnesota on Wednesday and will now turn their focus to another Big Ten rival, the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The Spartans and Cornhuskers have some rich history when playing each other.
Nebraska owns the latest victory over MSU, when it was victorious 77-70 in their meeting last season. Though Nebraska has the most recent victory in the series, it is MSU that takes the cake in the overall matchup results.
MSU has defeated Nebraska 15 times and has only lost four times in the all-time series. The longest winning streak for the Spartans was 11 games, which spanned from 2017 to 2023. The Cornhuskers' latest victory ended MSU's streak.
The Spartans have been quite successful against the Cornhuskers in overall play, landing eight wins at home and defending their court well, only dropping two in East Lansing. The longest losing streak, though, for the Spartans clocks in at three, from 2014 to 2016.
MSU has dominated Nebraska in the past, and with a full and healthy team back in action against the Cornhuskers, the Spartans should be ready to go on Saturday.
MSU has averaged 74.42 points over the years against Nebraska, which bodes well for this current Spartans team, given its average points put up through nine games on the season thus far. In the history of the matchups, MSU has scored 1,414 points against Nebraska.
Nebraska's offense hasn't fared too well against MSU in the past, averaging 63.9 points a game against MSU. Over the years, Nebraska has totaled 1,215 points against MSU, 199 fewer points than the Spartans have dropped against Nebraska.
Nebraska has averaged 83.28 points this season in its seven games played. It dropped 103 points in its latest victory over North Florida.
This Cornhuskers team has some weapons that MSU must be on the lookout for if it wants to push up the ranks in conference play.
