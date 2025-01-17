MSU Now Lone Big Ten Team Undefeated in Conference Following Wolverines' Loss
Michigan State is the last Big Ten team undefeated in conference play following Michigan's 84-81 overtime loss to Minnesota on Thursday.
The defeat marked a turning point in the Big Ten standings, as Michigan had been riding high in conference play, with a 5-0 Big Ten record up until its loss to the Golden Gophers. With the loss, MSU took center stage as the only remaining team in the conference with a spotless mark, igniting talk of their potential dominance in one of the nation’s most competitive leagues.
The game between Michigan and Minnesota was a thrilling showcase of high-level college basketball, filled with intense scoring runs and dramatic moments. Minnesota, led by a breakout performance from forward Dawson Garcia, capitalized on Michigan’s defensive lapses and exploited key mismatches.
The Wolverines had been expected to hold steady atop the Big Ten standings, but Minnesota’s late-game composure, coupled with Michigan’s inability to execute in the final minutes, sealed the upset. Michigan struggled from the field, and despite a strong effort, the team couldn’t overcome their miscues.
With Michigan’s loss, all eyes now turn to MSU, which had quietly built an impressive undefeated record in conference play. The Spartans, under Coach Tom Izzo, have long been known for their gritty, physical style of play and their ability to rise to the occasion in tough matchups. While much of the focus in the Big Ten had been on the powerhouse programs like Michigan and Purdue, MSU's balanced roster and unrelenting defense have allowed it to emerge as the team to beat.
MSU’s roster is led by a blend of seasoned upperclassmen and promising underclassmen. Senior guard Jaden Akins has been exceptional, orchestrating the offense and making crucial plays in clutch moments. Sophomore forward Xavier Booker, known for his defensive versatility, has been a key piece on both ends of the floor.
With solid contributions from its bench, MSU has managed to stay ahead of the pack and demonstrate a level of consistency that could make them a favorite for the remainder of the season.
As the Big Ten schedule heats up, MSU’s undefeated streak places it firmly in the conversation for a top-tier finish. With their eyes set on not just maintaining their perfect conference record but also positioning themselves for a deep March Madness run, the Spartans will have to weather an increasingly fierce conference schedule. The road ahead will be challenging, but MSU's ability to stay focused on the task at hand gives it a strong chance to extend its reign as the last team standing unbeaten in the Big Ten.
