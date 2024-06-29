MSU PG Tre Holloman Transitioning to Being a Leader on Tom Izzo's Squad
Several Michigan State men's basketball players are stepping into larger roles going into the 2024-25 season.
Perhaps the most critical transition will be that of Spartan point guard Tre Holloman. Hollman has been the backup point guard and is now going into his third season with an opportunity to be the starter.
Part of his responsibility is guiding his teammates, especially the newcomers. In order to do so, Holloman has relied on prior experience.
"The seniors for me, I was the new guy and they just took me under their wing," he said at the 2024 Moneyball Pro-Am on Tuesday. "So, I'm just trying to make it as comfortable as possible for them."
Being a leader, of course, is most vital for the floor generals.
"I'm the point guard, so I've got to run a team, make sure everything runs smoothly, make sure I'm the coach on the floor," Holloman said.
Holloman and his teammates have the fortune of leaning on Spartan greats who came before. The junior point guard has used some of them to his advantage, looking to them for guidance as he takes on this new role.
"I just asked like, how do you handle hard times?" he said. "And then, they just tell me that's when you want to get your guys together. And I'm just learning from them and trying to translate it over."
Holloman played all 35 games for the Spartans last season, making two starts. He averaged 5.7 points per game, 2.4 assists and 0.6 assists while averaging nearly 20 minutes per game.
