MSU, Tom Izzo Welcome Back Star Alumni for 'Grind Week'
Michigan State’s "Grind Week," initiated by legendary coach Tom Izzo, has become a hallmark of the basketball program, bringing together former Spartan stars and the current roster for an intense week of training, scrimmaging and mentorship.
Grind Week embodies the core values Izzo has instilled in the program for decades — hard work, toughness and a relentless pursuit of improvement. The event also serves as a bridge between generations, connecting past and present Spartan athletes, all of whom share a commitment to excellence and pride in representing Michigan State.
One of the defining features of Grind Week is the participation of former Michigan State players, some of whom have gone on to successful careers in the NBA or overseas. Alumni like Draymond Green, Jaren Jackson Jr., Aaron Henry, Xavier Tillman Sr., Matt McQuaid, Gabe Brown, Kalin Lucas and Mateen Cleaves returned to East Lansing to train alongside the current squad or observe and lend their encouragement.
These veteran players bring with them not only elite-level skills but also a wealth of experience gained from competing at the highest levels of basketball. For the younger players on the current roster, the chance to play with and learn from these accomplished alumni is invaluable.
Grind Week offers a unique learning environment where lessons extend beyond the basketball court. The former players share insights on how to navigate the ups and downs of a basketball career, manage the pressures of being a student-athlete, and embody the discipline and work ethic necessary for success. The current players benefit not only from physical training but also from the wisdom and life lessons shared by the former stars, who once stood in their shoes.
This blend of mentorship and competition is crucial in preparing the current team for the rigors of Big Ten play and beyond. Training with alumni who have thrived in both college and professional basketball elevates the intensity and pushes the current players to strive for greatness. The former players set an example of what is possible for the new generation, motivating them to embrace the grind that has become synonymous with Michigan State basketball.
Ultimately, Grind Week strengthens the bonds of the Spartan basketball family while reinforcing the culture of success that Tom Izzo has meticulously cultivated throughout his coaching career.
