No. 16 Michigan State Downs No. 20 Penn State On The Road 78-66

The No. 16 Michigan State Spartans came into Happy Valley tonight and despite falling down as many as 19 in the first half, came roaring back to keep their Big Ten championship dreams alive. They took out the No. 20 Penn State Nittany Lions 78-66. The win improves the men in green’s season record and conference record to 21-9 (13-6).

The Spartans had four players score in double-digits. Xavier Tillman had a double double. He had 23 points and 15 rebounds. Rocket Watts continued his meteoric rise with 18 points and four rebounds. Cassius Winston had 11 points and seven assists and Aaron Henry had 12.

The men in the green won the battle of the boards over the Lions by a margin of 43-35. The Spartans had a disappointing 10 turnovers.

The Spartan defense allowed Penn State to shoot 34% from the field and 33% from three.

The Lions had the lead in the 40 minutes of the game for 24:41. The Spartans led for 14:18. In all Tom Izzo played 10 players. Eight of them scored.

Izzo’s men had 13 assists on 32 baskets. The Spartans shot 26% from three, 53% from the field and 71% from the charity stripe.

The team will return to the hard-court Sunday, March 8, 2020, in East Lansing. They will be taking on the Ohio State Buckeyes. It can be seen on CBS at 4:30 PM ET.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don’t miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter & @JDeuceDullack