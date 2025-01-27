One Undervalued Area of MSU's Game Has Helped Propel it to Recent Success
Michigan State's 84% performance at the free-throw line (22-for-26) played a pivotal role in securing a narrow victory over Rutgers on Saturday, in a game where every point counted.
Free-throw shooting has often been a key indicator of success for teams in close contests, and MSU's ability to capitalize at the line is a testament to its discipline, composure and focus under pressure.
In tight games, where possession is at a premium and scoring opportunities become limited, hitting free throws can make the difference between winning and losing. MSU’s sharp shooting at the charity stripe allowed it to build and maintain momentum, especially when the game slowed down or when opponents tried to foul in an effort to catch up. Consistently converting free throws under pressure helped the Spartans protect their lead in critical moments, as it ensured they could score without the clock running.
One of the most remarkable aspects of MSU’s free-throw success is the team’s ability to perform collectively. It’s not just one player shouldering the burden; multiple Spartans are stepping up to knock down shots when it matters most. This depth and reliability in free-throw shooting make MSU even more dangerous in close games because opponents cannot focus on just one player to foul or put pressure on.
Moreover, this free-throw proficiency reflects the coaching philosophy of Tom Izzo, whose teams have always been known for executing fundamentals and staying calm in high-stress situations. Izzo’s emphasis on mental toughness is evident in the way his players step to the line with confidence, even when the pressure is at its peak. This consistency in late-game situations could be a crucial advantage as the season progresses, especially when postseason play begins, and every game could be decided by a handful of possessions.
Looking ahead, MSU’s free-throw shooting will continue to be an important asset as the competition tightens and they face tougher challenges. Being able to rely on such a high percentage from the line will give the Spartans the edge in tight matchups. If they can maintain or even improve their free-throw accuracy, they will undoubtedly have a solid foundation for closing out close games and positioning themselves for postseason success.
In the grind of a long season, where every win matters, the Spartans' free-throw shooting could be the X-factor that sets them apart.
