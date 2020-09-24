Report: MSU Basketball will Play Dec. 1st in Champions Classic

With Big Ten football reinstated and a slate of games has been released for the entire conference, fans are itching to know when college basketball might start.

Look no further than the beginning of winter, as Jon Rothstein reported, "The current target date for the 2020 Champions Classic in Orlando is December 1st."

The matchups will be Kentucky vs. Kansas and Duke vs. Michigan State; it appears the Spartans have a date to open their season.

MSU has participated in the classic since it began in 2011 – they have a record of 3-6, having never beat Duke; while defeating Kansas twice and Kentucky once.

In 2015, three of the four participants in the Champions Classic advanced to the Final Four, including the Spartans.

Ultimately, they fell short and Duke on the National Championship.

Champions Classic Results (2011-Present)

2011: MSU vs. Duke – 74-69 (Loss)

2012: MSU vs. Kansas – 67-64 (Win)

2013: MSU vs. Kentucky – 78-74 (Win)

2014: MSU vs. Duke – 81-71 (Loss)

2015: MSU vs. Kansas – 79-73 (Win)

2016: MSU vs. Kentucky – 69-48 (Loss)

2017: MSU vs. Duke – 88-81 (Loss)

2018: MSU vs. Kansas – 92-87 (Loss)

2019: MSU vs. Kentucky – 69-62 (Loss)

