SI.com
Spartan
Nation
HomeBig TenFootballBasketballAsk HondoHockey
Search

Report: MSU Basketball will Play Dec. 1st in Champions Classic

McLain Moberg

With Big Ten football reinstated and a slate of games has been released for the entire conference, fans are itching to know when college basketball might start.

Look no further than the beginning of winter, as Jon Rothstein reported, "The current target date for the 2020 Champions Classic in Orlando is December 1st."

The matchups will be Kentucky vs. Kansas and Duke vs. Michigan State; it appears the Spartans have a date to open their season.

MSU has participated in the classic since it began in 2011 – they have a record of 3-6, having never beat Duke; while defeating Kansas twice and Kentucky once.

In 2015, three of the four participants in the Champions Classic advanced to the Final Four, including the Spartans. 

Ultimately, they fell short and Duke on the National Championship.

Champions Classic Results (2011-Present)

  • 2011: MSU vs. Duke – 74-69 (Loss)
  • 2012: MSU vs. Kansas – 67-64 (Win)
  • 2013: MSU vs. Kentucky – 78-74 (Win)
  • 2014: MSU vs. Duke – 81-71 (Loss)
  • 2015: MSU vs. Kansas – 79-73 (Win)
  • 2016: MSU vs. Kentucky – 69-48 (Loss)
  • 2017: MSU vs. Duke – 88-81 (Loss)
  • 2018: MSU vs. Kansas – 92-87 (Loss)
  • 2019: MSU vs. Kentucky – 69-62 (Loss)

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1 

THANKS FOR READING SPARTAN NATION
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan State Basketball 12th in Latest Power 36 Rankings

The Spartans are ranked 12th in an updated version of the preseason Power 36 rankings.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football Offers ’22 4-Star S Alfonzo Allen

The Spartans offer 2022 four-star safety Alfonzo Allen Jr. out of Hallandale, Florida.

McLain Moberg

B1G Listed in New Amway Coaches Poll: MSU Outside of Top-25

After a week of not being included in the Amway Coaches Poll powered by USA Today, the Big Ten is back in the mix.

McLain Moberg

30 Athletes Test Positive for COVID-19 at Michigan State

Michigan State University released an update on its latest round of testing for COVID-19.

McLain Moberg

State of Michigan State Athletics Podcast Episode XII

On this edition of the state of Michigan State athletics podcast, Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp and publisher Hondo Carpenter discuss the upcoming football season.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Michigan State Spartans in the NFL: Week 2

Spartan Nation looks at how former Michigan State football players are performing in the NFL.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football Preview: A Path to Success

While the 2020 college football season isn't supposed to be easy for Michigan State, there is an opportunity to finish the year with a positive record.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Basketball: No. 4 in Preseason B1G Power Rankings

Jon Rothstein slotted Michigan State at No. 4 in his preseason Big Ten power rankings.

McLain Moberg

by

greenmister

Reports MSU Football Would Opt out of CFB are 'Bizarre'

Michigan State athletic director Bill Beekman confirms reports saying the Spartans planned on opting out of the college football season were false.

McLain Moberg

by

Tpick

MSU's Antjuan Simmons on Mel Tucker’s Intensity: ‘He’s a 10’

Michigan State linebacker Antjuan Simmons and Rocky Lombardi talk about the high-level of intensity Mel Tucker brings to practice.

McLain Moberg

by

Edwin Weathersby II