Richard Pitino Post Loss At #8 Michigan State

Breslin Center

East Lansing, MI

The #8 Michigan State Spartans took the Minnesota Golden Gophers to the woodshed tonight, 74-58. That improves the men in green’s season record to 13-3 (5-0).

The Spartans had two players score in double-digits. They were led by Cassius Winston who had 27 points, four rebounds, and six assists. Xavier Tillman had a double-double with 19 points, 16 rebounds, and four assists.

The men in the green lead the Gophers on the boards with 48-30 (19 offensive). The Spartans had 12 turnovers. The Spartan defense held the Gophers to 39% shooting from the field and a stingy 25% from three.

The Spartans had the lead for 32:30 of the 40 minutes in the game. In all Tom Izzo played 10 players. All 10 of them scored.

Izzo’s men continued their habit of being unselfish. They had 20 assists on 28 baskets. The Spartans shot 30% from three, 43% from the field and a disappointing 75% from the charity stripe. It was not a shooting clinic.

The team will return to the hard-court Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Purdue. That game can be seen on CBS at Noon.

The Spartans open Big Ten play 5-0 as previously mentioned. They are winning conference games by a 14 point margin on average.

