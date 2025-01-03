Spartans' Izzo Prepares For Revenge Against Buckeyes
The No. 18 Michigan State Spartans currently sit at the top of the Big Ten standings with a 2-0 record in conference, but a tough battle on the horizon. They will take on the Ohio State Buckeyes (9-4) in Columbus on Friday night, seeking revenge from a year ago.
In this matchup last year, the Buckeyes came into East Lansing in late February and beat them with a buzzer-beater 3-pointer to take down the Spartans, 60-57. This year, Ohio State will be without their fifth-year guard Meechie Johnson Jr., who is away from the team due to a personal issue.
With Johnson out, it has opened the door for freshman guard John Mobley Jr. who has stepped up in a major role, averaging 12.2 points on 23.9 minutes per game. Mobley has been a sharpshooter so far this season, shooting 47.8% from 3-point range.
Spartans coach Tom Izzo spoke to the media after Wednesday's practice and gave his thoughts on what he expects from the Buckeyes this weekend. Their record may not reflect their talent level, as they have beaten quality teams like No. 10 Kentucky this season.
"They're playing really good, they just beat Kentucky by 20 they're playing good," Izzo said regarding the Buckeyes. "They lost a guard, they've actually gotten a little better. The Mobley kid [John Mobley Jr.] is taking over for Johnson and maybe shoots it a little better. They've got a great guard [Bruce Thornton], that's what concerns me, because he hurt us last year, he's dynamite. I think we match up good, and I think that'll be the challenge for us: 'Can we keep the guards out of the paint, stop their 3-point shooting?' and that'll be the challenge."
Izzo mentioned junior guard Bruce Thornton, who has been absolutely sensational this season for the Buckeyes this year. Averaging a team-high 17.4 points per game, Thornton is a problem posed for the Spartans on defense. Izzo elaborated on what Thornton brings and gave him an elite comparison.
"I don't think they've changed much," he said. "They got a point guard that's got another year of experience, I mean, that's his third year now and he's very strong, he's very good, and now he's got experience. You know the funny part is, he's taking less shots this year than I think he took last year. He's taking 10 shots a game for a superstar, that's about as minimal as you can get. So he's only taking 10 shots a game and he's averaging 17-18 points, but he's kind of the straw that stirs the drink in a lot of ways. [He] kind of reminds me of Cassius [Winston], he doesn't have to take a different body type different, doesn't have to take a lot of shots to get a lot done."
Ohio State also has a guy in sophomore forward Devin Royal, who is second on the team in average scoring, posting 14.8 points per game. Royal had a team-high 14 points against the Spartans as a freshman last year. Michigan State will look to limit his production only with many other Buckeyes.
