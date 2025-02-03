Former Spartan Goes Nuclear in Big Memphis Grizzlies Win
Jaren Jackson Jr., the former Michigan State star, put on a dominant performance against the Milwaukee Bucks in a 132-119 victory on Sunday, finishing the game with 37 points and five rebounds. The game showcased Jackson's continued development into one of the premier players in the NBA, particularly on the offensive end, and highlighted his versatility as a scorer and his efficiency on the floor.
From the first half, Jackson seemed locked in, showing off his polished scoring arsenal. His shooting range was on full display, hitting several 3-pointers with confidence, and his ability to space the floor kept the Bucks' defense on its heels. His long-range shooting was crucial for the Memphis Grizzlies, as it forced the Bucks to extend their defense beyond the arc, opening up driving lanes and passing options for his teammates.
In addition to his shooting, Jackson's ability to finish inside was just as impressive. He showed off his explosive first step and agility, driving past defenders and finishing strong at the rim. The combination of size, skill, and athleticism made him a matchup nightmare for the Bucks' big men, especially from the 3-point line where he proved difficult to contain, making an incredible seven buckets from beyond the arc.
Jackson's ability 37-point effort was a testament to his scoring variety, as he demonstrated both finesse and power around the basket, as well as a smooth shooting stroke from deep.
Defensively, Jackson also made his presence felt. While his primary focus in this game was his offensive output, he remains one of the league’s elite shot-blockers, and his ability to alter shots around the rim has made him a constant disruptor on that end of the floor. His five rebounds were modest, but it’s important to note that he still played an integral role in contesting shots and providing defensive support for his teammates.
What stood out most about Jackson’s performance was his poise and confidence. He never seemed rushed and played at his own pace, even as the game featured multiple lead changes. The Grizzlies were able to weather a few Bucks runs, thanks in large part to Jackson’s scoring, as he consistently made big plays when Memphis needed them the most.
This 37-point outburst against the Bucks continued to reinforce why Jackson is becoming one of the most well-rounded and dangerous players in the league. With his offensive growth paired with his elite defensive skills, the sky truly seems to be the limit for the former Spartan as he pushes to become an even bigger force in the NBA.
