Former Spartan Keeps the Grizzlies Rolling With Another Dominant Showing
Former Michigan State star Jaren Jackson Jr. had a spectacular performance in the Memphis Grizzlies' dominant 138-107 win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, showcasing his offensive and defensive prowess with 32 points, five rebounds and four assists. The game was a perfect example of Jackson’s unique skill set and his growth as a player since his time at Michigan State, where he made a name for himself as a versatile, two-way player.
Jackson's scoring was a highlight of the game, as he demonstrated his offensive versatility. Whether it was knocking down three-pointers, finishing inside, or drawing fouls at the free-throw line, he was a constant offensive threat. His ability to stretch the floor with his shooting, combined with his high basketball IQ, made him nearly impossible to defend. Jackson shot efficiently from beyond the arc, helping his team maintain a commanding lead throughout the contest.
In addition to his scoring, Jackson's rebounding and passing displayed his all-around game. Despite being known primarily for his defensive abilities, Jackson was active on the boards with his handful of rebounds. His work on the glass helped generate extra possessions for his team, while his vision and passing ability contributed to his four assists. His playmaking ability from the forward position is a valuable asset, especially for a player who can stretch the floor like he does.
However, it wasn’t just Jackson’s offensive and rebounding efforts that stood out; his defense was also a key factor in the win. A former Defensive Player of the Year, Jackson's shot-blocking and ability to alter shots in the paint remain his bread and butter. His presence in the middle helped stifle any attempt at penetration from the opposing team, giving his squad the confidence to push the pace offensively.
The 138-107 victory reflected the complete package that Jackson has become. His performance not only reinforced why he was a top pick in the NBA Draft but also exemplified his evolution as a player. With his combination of scoring, defense and playmaking, Jackson continues to be a cornerstone for his team, showing that his time at Michigan State was just the beginning of what promises to be a standout career in the NBA.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.