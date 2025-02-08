Spartans' Richardson Seeks to 'Outwork Teams Again'
The No. 9 Michigan State Spartans (18-4, 9-2) are in a get-right spot this Saturday as they host the Oregon Ducks (16-7, 5-7), seeking to snap the two-game losing streak that was dealt during their brief West Coast road trip. Freshman guard Jase Richardson is ready to get back to winning.
Following Thursday's team practice, Richardson caught up with the media to discuss his thoughts on the disappointing road trip and what is ahead for this team. The Spartans are currently tied for second place in the Big Ten standings with their bitter rival, Michigan Wolverines (17-5, 9-2).
"I feel like it's a great learning experience for us,"' Richardson said regarding the latest losses. "It goes to show [that] anybody in the league can beat us. So, for us, we got to dial in, especially these last couple games. I feel like we got a really rough stretch of games going into the end of the season, so we really got to lock in and prepare for that."
It is no surprise that Richardson speaks and carries himself like a true professional. His father, Jason, was a longtime legend in East Lansing while having a 14-year NBA career for five different organizations. His son continues to show strong leadership as a true freshman guard.
Richardson is having a very strong first season coming off the bench, averaging 9.3 points on 52.3% shooting with 2.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. Despite his strong start, the Denver, Colorado native spoke about the team's mindset after losing back-to-back games for the first time all season.
"I think our mindset just got to outwork teams," Richardson said. "I feel like in those games, USC and UCLA just outworked us offensively on the boards, defensively on the boards, and then we just weren't getting into our stuff. So I feel like we just got to outwork teams again."
Michigan State basketball is built on effort and doing the little things that other teams do not. Being able to work harder, smarter, and faster than their final nine opponents of the regular season is going to pay major dividends when it becomes tournament time at the end of the year.
