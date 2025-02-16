Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler Dominated in Career-High Outing
In Michigan State's commanding 79-65 victory over Illinois, junior forward Jaxon Kohler emerged as a dominant force in the paint, scoring a career-high 23 points while notching 10 rebounds, marking an impressive double-double performance.
Kohler, a big man with a refined skill set, showcased his ability to both score and control the boards, proving instrumental in his team's success. His performance highlighted his growth and potential as a key player for the Spartans moving forward.
Kohler’s 23 points were impressive, reflecting his offensive prowess and his ability to take over games when needed. His scoring was efficient, as he shot an impressive 9-for-13 from the field, including 4-for-5 from past the arc, working both inside and outside the paint. His footwork in the post was exceptional, allowing him to consistently find open shots and finish with precision. Whether it was a turnaround jumper or a put-back after an offensive rebound, Kohler proved to be a nightmare for Illinois defenders.
In addition to his scoring, Kohler’s 10 rebounds were crucial to Michigan State’s success. His ability to collect boards on both ends of the court allowed the Spartans to maintain possession and limit Illinois' second-chance opportunities. His tenacity on the glass was a key factor in Michigan State’s dominant performance, as it outrebounded Illinois by five. Kohler’s presence in the paint was a constant threat, forcing Illinois to adjust their defensive strategy and limiting their offensive efficiency.
One of the most impressive aspects of Kohler’s performance was his ability to stay composed and efficient under pressure. Despite facing a talented Illinois team, Kohler never seemed overwhelmed. He showcased his maturity and basketball IQ, making smart decisions on both ends of the floor. His poise and confidence were evident as he helped his team control the tempo of the game, particularly in the second half, when Michigan State pulled away, and late in the first half when the Spartans went on a 13-0 run.
Kohler’s performance was a testament to his development and his importance to Michigan State's success this season. His versatility as a big man — able to score, rebound and defend — made him a matchup nightmare for Illinois. This victory, powered by Kohler’s all-around excellence, sent a clear message that Michigan State is a team to watch, with Kohler poised to be a key player as the Spartans continue their campaign in the Big Ten and beyond.
