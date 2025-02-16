WATCH: Michigan State F Jaxon Kohler Speaks After Career Performance Against Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Michigan State junior forward Jaxon Kohler shined in the Spartans' 79-65 road victory over Illinois on Saturday.
The veteran recorded a career-high 23 points while securing the double-double with 10 rebounds. He was lights-out from beyond the arc, going 4-of-5 from deep.
Kohler was crucial to the Spartans' comeback. He scored 7 points during Michigan State's 13-0 run late in the first half and 6 during its 15-0 run to close out the contest.
The third-year Spartan also excelled on the defensive end, posting a block and two steals.
Kohler addressed the media after the win. You can watch some of his availability below:
Below is a transcript from Michigan State coach Tom Izzo's postgame press conference:
Izzo: "Well, boy, whoever said about the highest of highs and the lowest of lows, there's no question that our loss to Indiana was one of my lowest of my career because of the way we played. And give them credit the way they played. And disappointed a lot of people at home. But to get back off the ground and do what these guys did tonight, especially when they got down 16 and the place was hopping and Terrance's [Shannon Jr.] shirts and jersey and everything they did for him, which was really classy. In fact, speaking of classy, he just came into my locker room and congratulated me, and I said, 'If you wouldn't have played here, I would have got this done a lot earlier.' Because we had a lot of losses to that guy. But Brad [Underwood] is a good friend, and this was a hell of an environment, and I can't think of a better way to bounce back than winning here because there's been some wars over the years, and I have great respect for their program. But wow, what a win for us. We played pretty well most of the way. We had some stretches early where we didn't, and they capitalized, but to outrebound, to have seven turnovers, which was a season-low for a team that turns it over too much, was great."
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.