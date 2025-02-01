Former Spartan Shines Again in Tough Loss
In a tough 112-104 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, former Michigan State Spartan and current Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges had an impressive individual performance, putting up 27 points, nine rebounds and six assists.
Despite the defeat, Bridges showcased his all-around game, continuing to demonstrate the potential that made him one of the more exciting young players in the NBA.
Bridges' scoring was a significant highlight of the game. His 27 points came through a variety of methods — whether it was pulling up for mid-range jumpers, attacking the basket with authority, or knocking down 3-pointers. His versatility as a scorer kept the Clippers' defense on edge throughout the contest. Bridges' ability to contribute in multiple facets of the game, including as a secondary playmaker with his six assists, showed his growth as a more complete player. He was also active on the boards with his nine rebounds which included several key offensive boards that allowed his team to maintain possession in crucial moments.
However, the Hornets found themselves in a tough spot against the Clippers, who had the upper hand throughout the game, led by stars like Kawhi Leonard and Norman Powell. The Clippers' defensive presence and ability to execute in key moments ultimately wore down the Hornets’ resistance. While Bridges did his best to keep his team within striking distance, including scoring in bunches during critical stretches, the lack of consistent support from his teammates and the Clippers’ offensive firepower made it difficult for Charlotte to secure the win.
Bridges’ performance, however, underscored his importance to the Hornets’ future. His offensive contributions were crucial, but his ability to impact the game in other areas, such as facilitating for teammates and rebounding, made it clear that he's developing into a player who can do more than just score. For a team like the Hornets, who are in the midst of rebuilding, performances like Bridges’ are a bright spot. Even in the face of adversity, Bridges showed that he has the potential to be a cornerstone for the franchise.
Despite the loss, Bridges’ individual effort against the Clippers served as a reminder of his talent and his growing role within the team. If he can continue to improve and find ways to take over games when needed, there’s little doubt that he will become one of the key figures for Charlotte moving forward.
