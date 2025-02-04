Former Spartan Records Triple-Double to Add to Incredible Season
In a high-scoring game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Washington Wizards on Monday, former Michigan State Spartan Miles Bridges turned in a standout performance despite his team’s 124-114 loss.
Bridges was the focal point for Charlotte, finishing with a remarkable 24 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, recording a triple-double. While the Hornets fell short on the scoreboard, Bridges’ all-around performance highlighted his growth and versatility as a player.
Bridges’ offensive game was efficient, as he attacked the rim with aggression and found his rhythm from the perimeter. His ability to score in multiple ways was evident, whether it was on the break, in the half-court offense, or through his shooting from outside. He was particularly effective in the second half when he seemed to take on more responsibility and took advantage of his matchup opportunities.
Bridges' 24 points came from a variety of methods, including strong finishes in transition and quick pull-up jumpers when the defense gave him space.
What really set Bridges apart on this night, though, was his ability to contribute in other areas. With his 10 rebounds, he played a crucial role in securing possessions for his team, using his athleticism and instincts to box out opponents and grab key boards. On top of his scoring and rebounding, Bridges facilitated the offense, dishing out 10 assists to showcase his growing playmaking ability. His vision on the court allowed him to find open teammates and create scoring opportunities, making him an all-around threat.
However, despite Bridges’ individual brilliance, the Hornets struggled to contain the Wizards’ offense, which ultimately led to the loss. The game featured plenty of fast breaks and high-scoring moments, but the Hornets’ defense couldn’t keep up with the Wizards’ pace. Bridges, despite his efforts, could only do so much to keep his team in the contest.
In the aftermath of the loss, the performance still marked an important milestone in Bridges’ career. It demonstrated his potential as a dynamic two-way player, one capable of impacting the game in multiple facets. Although the Hornets came up short, Bridges’ triple-double provided a glimpse of the player he could become as his career continues to unfold.
