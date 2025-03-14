WATCH: Michigan State's Nate Carter Speaks at Pro Day
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State's Nate Carter showed out at the Spartans' Pro Day on Wednesday.
The two-year Spartan recorded a 40-inch vertical jump, which was the second-highest mark when compared to running backs at the NFL Combine.
Carter's 23 bench-press reps tied the most among running backs at the NFL Combine and his 10-foot-8-inch broad jump tied for fifth.
The running back addressed the media after his showing. You can watch below:
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith also spoke to the media at Wednesday's event. Below is a transcript from his opening statement:
Smith: "Well, exciting day, but also exciting time. I just got to touch on basketball, both teams, wish them the best of luck. So fun watching those teams compete and having great success and Coach [Tom] Izzo and all of that. Hockey, same way. I actually saw Adam [Nightingale] yesterday, doing some recruiting with him. And a big game Saturday night. And so fun to see those guys continue to make us proud. Big-time day today. 14 of our guys putting the final touches on their career. So well represented, and it's an exciting day, and I feel, really, pretty pleased with what they were able to do today."
Carter transferred to Michigan State after spending his first two collegiate seasons at UConn. He rushed for 798 yards and four touchdowns in his first season with the Spartans and 499 rushing yards and five touchdowns last season while also adding two touchdown receptions.
Not a single Spartan was invited to the NFL Combine, so this was Carter's opportunity to showcase his skills. It's safe to say he seized it.
"To God be the glory," Carter said. "It was amazing to just be able to come out here and to see my teammates, see family and friends cheering, and I think everyone that performed today did an amazing job.
"We put the work in for three months for this one day. We knew the opportunity was going to be ahead of us, and I believe we all did our jobs to show out. It’s a blessing to see Spartan Nation be around us as we were doing that.”
