One Key Aspect Has Been Major Factor to Spartans' Success
The No. 7 Michigan State Spartans (18-2, 9-0) have been one of the top teams in the country in multiple areas, but their ability to rebound at a high clip and command the glass is a key reason why they are currently riding a 13-game win streak and undefeated conference record.
Scoring the basketball is always a good recipe for victory, but the Spartans' ability to limit second chance opportunities from their opponents and produce extra chances for their offense is an underappreciated asset that has been a strong Achilles heel for this team all season long.
The Spartans rank second in the Big Ten in total rebounds per game at 40.9 per game, right behind the No. 18 Illinois Fighting Illini at 45 per game. They are also the number two team in the conference in offensive boards per game, averaging 12.2 per contest, a very high total for any team.
In Tuesday's home win over the Minnesota Gophers, the Spartans outrebounded their opponent by 18 and pulled down 13 offensive rebounds compared to just five from the Gophers. Those extra possessions gained the Spartans five extra shots than the Gophers took in the contest.
Being able to limit a second chance on a defensive possession while gaining a second or third shot on the offensive end with key rebounds has led this group to being as good as advertised. The Spartans have earned 10 or more offensive rebounds in each of their last five games.
Junior forward Jaxon Kohler has been strong, averaging a team-high 7.6 rebounds per game. There are four other Spartans that are currently averaging 3.5 rebounds or more per game, continuing to push the narrative that the Spartans rely on every player on their roster rather than one guy.
It is no surprise that this team is a strong rebounding group. Even without being the tallest team in the conference, they are a tough, gritty group that will fight for every rebound. It comes as no surprise as Coach Tom Izzo used to have his players practice rebounding in football pads back in the day.
The Spartans will start their West Coast road trip this Saturday as they prepare for a battle with the USC Trojans (12-8. 4-5) at the Galen Center. The Trojans rank dead last in the Big Ten in rebounds per game (32.1), and Michigan State will look to take advantage of that aspect of the game.
