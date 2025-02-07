Michigan State Has Issues to Fix Before it Hosts Oregon
Michigan State’s 63-61 loss to UCLA highlighted some critical issues that need to be addressed if it is to contend at a high level.
One of the most glaring problems in the game was the Spartans’ inability to take care of the basketball, as they committed a staggering 16 turnovers. Turnovers are always a tough hurdle, but when a team is playing against an opponent like UCLA, which is efficient and disciplined on both ends of the floor, turnovers become even more costly. Each giveaway not only robs the team of an opportunity to score but also gives the opposing team easy chances to push the pace and find its rhythm.
The most concerning part of Michigan State’s turnover struggles was how few turnovers UCLA committed in comparison. The Bruins turned the ball over only three times during the game, a stark contrast that shows the disparity in how both teams approached handling pressure. Michigan State, despite its defensive prowess, could not capitalize on UCLA’s rare mistakes, which ultimately hurt its chances in such a tightly contested matchup.
On the defensive end, Michigan State’s performance was also underwhelming in certain moments. The Spartans did not generate nearly enough turnovers from UCLA’s offense, allowing the Bruins to maintain possession and run their sets with minimal disruption. With only three turnovers forced, Michigan State did not apply enough pressure or force UCLA into the kinds of mistakes that might have tilted the game in its favor.
UCLA's ability to execute its offense while avoiding mistakes made it difficult for Michigan State to create the kind of scoring opportunities it needed to keep pace.
To improve, Michigan State must focus on securing the ball better and tightening up its defense. Too many turnovers in a high-stakes game can be a game-changer, and the Spartans need to be more disciplined with the ball moving forward. They also need to apply more aggressive pressure on their opponents, forcing turnovers and creating more transition opportunities.
A balance of securing possessions while ramping up defensive intensity could have been the difference between a victory and the narrow loss they suffered to UCLA.
If Michigan State can clean up these areas, particularly the turnover situation and defensive execution, it will be in much better shape going forward. Being able to control the ball and force turnovers can be the key to unlocking its full potential this season.
