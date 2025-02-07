Spartan F Booker Questionable for Weekend Battle With Oregon
The No. 9 Michigan State Spartans (18-4, 9-2) could potentially be without one of their stronger role players in the post as sophomore forward Xavier Booker's status is currently up in the air for their meeting with the Oregon Ducks (16-7, 5-7).
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo revealed on Thursday that Booker has the flu, which kept him out of Thursday's practice.
"I'm not God," Izzo said. "I don't know what will happen. I hope he can play Saturday, but I have no clue."
Booker is having an improved sophomore season, averaging 6.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.9 blocks in just over 15 minutes per game. He has taken a step forward as a strong role player with the ability to pop off for a big game to lead his team to victory.
The Indianapolis, Ind. native had a dominant four-game stretch earlier this season when the Spartans started their 13-game win streak with an overtime win over then-No. 12 North Carolina in late November. Booker averaged 13 points and 5.2 rebounds, scoring in double figures in each contest.
Since that point, he has only netted double digits one time and has averaged 5.3 points and 2.4 rebounds in his last 11 games. Despite his recent struggles, Booker is a 6-11, 240-pound monster in the paint that brings a strong presence to the post for the Spartans.
If Booker is unable to play, Michigan State will be significantly handcuffed at the big man position with one less man to help guard Oregon's 7-0 senior center Nate Bittle. The Ducks' big man is averaging a team-high 12.7 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. The Spartans will need all the help they can get.
The sophomore forward's absence would result in senior center Szymon Zapala, junior forward Jaxon Kohler, and junior center Carson Cooper taking on much larger roles against an opponent that relies on their paint presence to win games. Oregon has struggled of late, losing their last four games.
It will likely be a game-time decision regarding Booker's status for Saturday afternoon. He may not be providing game-changing numbers but has been a beneficial supporting piece for one of the best teams in the Big Ten. His health will be monitored as the week concludes and game day draws closer.
