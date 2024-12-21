Steven Izzo Reveals His Top 3 Tom Izzo MSU Teams
Michigan State men's basketball coach Tom Izzo is in his 30th season as the program's head coach, and while there have been some seasons better than others, Izzo's legacy will be remembered forever.
Izzo's son and former MSU basketball player, Steven Izzo, had his moments to shine under the leadership of his father. While some can assume that having your father as your coach at a high level could push a relationship apart, Steven expressed that he and his dad never had those issues when he was on the team during his walk-on years.
"I was fortunate to be on the team, fortunate to play, but I wasn't going to risk my relationship with the guys in the locker room," Izzo said during his appearance on the "On the Haus Podcast" this week. "It was very separate. Guys could crack jokes on my dad in the locker room or make complaints and I was never going to go to him about it."
While his MSU playing days have since ended as of last season, Steven is still around and a huge supporter of the program, given he grew up within it. When asked about his favorite MSU teams led by his father, the current team made an appearance in his ranking.
"Definitely 2020. If the tournament could have been played, I think we would have had a shot at winning the national championship," Izzo said. "I like the '05 team, and honestly, this team that we have right now. Just their connectivity and leadership that Tre (Hollomon) and Fears are bringing. Everyone's doing their role in fitting their play in their part. Coen is the greatest person to watch dunk a basketball and it never gets old."
High praise from the coach's son on the current state and players of this basketball team may push these players to a different level when chasing down a Big Ten Championship title. Though the season is young, the type of play that MSU has normalized already in their season could be their saving grace as the year continues.
