The Entire 2021 NCAA Tournament Will be Held in Indiana

March Madness will be held entirely in the state of Indiana in 2021.

East Lansing, MI – Monday morning, the NCAA announced the entire 2021 men's basketball tournament will be played in Indiana.

The majority of games are set to occur in Indianapolis, and Selection Sunday remains scheduled for March 14.

"This is a historic moment for NCAA members and the state of Indiana," said NCAA President Mark Emmert. "We have worked tirelessly to reimagine a tournament structure that maintains our unique championship opportunity for college athletes. The reality of today's announcement was possible thanks to the tremendous leadership of our membership, local authorities, and staff."

Additionally, the NCAA is partnering with local health providers for COVID-19 testing inside controlled environments for anyone participating in the tournament, including coaches, administrators, officials, and players.

Contests will take place on two courts at Lucas Oil Stadium, but only one game will be played at a time.

Other arenas/stadiums set to participate are Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Mackey Arena, Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, and Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

"This is going to be complicated and difficult; there's no question about that," NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt said. "We appreciate the collaboration among the men's basketball committee and staff, our hosts and local organizers, the staffs at each practice and competition venue, and our broadcast and corporate partners. We will all pull together and stage a terrific national championship."

