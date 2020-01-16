Tom Izzo Asks For The Help Of The Spartan Nation

Breslin Center

East Lansing, MI

#14 Michigan State will return to the hard-court Friday, January 17, 2020, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. That game can be seen on FS1 at 7 PM. But before they do, Tom Izzo and his wife Lupe are asking for your help.

They are asking fans who are going to the game to bring food or donate money for their annual food drive to feed the hungry. Even if you do not go to the game you can donate. Here is all the information in a release sent out by MSU basketball super SID Mex Carey:

Lupe Izzo to Chair Food Drive on Friday before Wisconsin Game

East Lansing, Mich. – On Friday, January 17, Lupe Izzo will chair the 25th annual food drive held at the Breslin Center, prior to the men’s basketball game against Wisconsin.

Fans attending the game are encouraged to donate by bringing cans or monetary donations.

All of the proceeds benefit the Greater Lansing and MSU Student Food Banks. If everyone who attends the game contributed just one dollar, then $15,000.00 would be raised for these worthy charities!

Lupe Izzo has been a major reason for Tom Izzo's success in East Lansing. This is a great opportunity to not only be a blessing to those in our community but to honor Lupe. So check your pantry for cans of food and stop at the ATM on the way to the Breslin Center. We all know, "Spartans Will" and together, we can take a big step at taking out hunger in our part of the globe.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don’t miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter