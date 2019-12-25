Tom Izzo Has #14 Michigan State Reinventing Themselves Early!

Breslin Center

East Lansing, MI

The #15 Michigan State Spartans saw their record on the season improve to 9-3 with a blow out win over a good Easter Michigan Steam. The Spartans took out the Eagles with a 101-48 defensive beat down.

The Spartans had five players score in double-digits. They were led by Cassius Winston who had 21 points and seven assists. Aaron Henry broke out of his shooting slump with 12 points and nine rebounds. Xavier Tillman had 11 points and seven rebounds and Foster Loyer added 13. Marcus Bingham, Jr. (MBJ) had 10 points and six rebounds.

The team will return to the hard-court Sunday, December 29, 2019 (eight days) at the Breslin Center against Western Michigan University. That game can be seen on BTN at 8:00 PM.

But for now, with the loss of Zach Winston, injuries and much more the Spartans Hall of Fame head coach finds himself reinventing the Spartan basketball team early in the year. He talked about it in the above video. Michigan State is deep and talented, but the reinvention is real and needed and who better to lead it then Izzo.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don’t miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter