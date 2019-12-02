Spartan
Nation
Top Stories
Big Ten
Football
Basketball

Tom Izzo Michigan State Coach Talks Duke Blue Devils & MORE

Hondo S. Carpenter

Breslin Center

East Lansing, MI

The #1 Duke Blue Devils will be in East Lansing to take on the #3 Spartans on Tuesday, December 3rd in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. That game can be seen on ESPN and it tips off at 9:30 PM.

It is a program game. Legendary Duke Coach Mike Krzyzeweski is not one who likes to travel for true road games, but he can’t get out of this one. Ticket prices are soaring as the Spartans are prepared to improve their record to 6-2.

These two teams last met in a classic game last year in the Elite Eight. The Spartans won and advanced to the Final Four. Izzo’s cagers will be looking to make it two in a row after Coach K and the Dukies held a commanding control of this rivalry for a long time.

The Spartans will look to get a big boost by getting Duke at home. Looking for the energy that only the Izzone can bring, the Spartans are looking for a, “Lit” crowd to lead them for the win.

In the above video, Tom Izzo talks about Duke and much more from after practice moments ago, earlier tonight

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don’t miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan State Spartan Football Vs. Maryland Terrapins Official Game Thread

Hondo S. Carpenter
241 0

Michigan State Spartan Football Vs. Maryland Terrapins Official Game Thread

Cassius Winston Spartan PG Talks Duke Blue Devils Post Practice

Hondo S. Carpenter
0

Cassius Winston Spartan PG Talks Duke Blue Devils Post Practice

Michigan State's Kyle Ahrens Talks Prior To The Duke Blue Devils Game

Hondo S. Carpenter
0

Michigan State's Kyle Ahrens Talks Prior To The Duke Blue Devils Game

Mark Dantonio Speaks After Spartans Limp To Bowl Eligibility With 19-16 Win

Hondo S. Carpenter
1 0

Mark Dantonio Speaks After Spartans Limp To Bowl Eligibility With 19-16 Win

Michigan State Stumbles To Bowl Eligibility With 19-16 Win Over A Bad Maryland Team

Hondo S. Carpenter
1 0

Michigan State Stumbles To Bowl Eligibility With 19-16 Win Over A Bad Maryland Team

QB Brian Lewerke and DE Kenny Willekes Talk After Spartans Survive Maryland

Hondo S. Carpenter
0

QB Brian Lewerke and DE Kenny Willekes Talk After Spartans Survive Maryland

Maryland Terrapin Head Football Coach Mike Locksley Post Loss to Michigan State

Hondo S. Carpenter
0

Maryland Terrapin Head Football Coach Mike Locksley Post Loss to Michigan State

#3 Michigan State Vs. UCLA Maui Classic Official Game Thread

Hondo S. Carpenter
57 0

#3 Michigan State Vs. UCLA Maui Classic Official Game Thread

Instant Reaction To Michigan State Football Beating Maryland 19-16

Hondo S. Carpenter
0

Instant Reaction To Michigan State Football Beating Maryland 19-16

Michigan State Football Vs. Rutgers Official Game Thread

Hondo S. Carpenter
178 0

Michigan State Football Vs. Rutgers Official Game Thread