Tom Izzo Talks #8 Spartans 4-0 Start In Big Ten Play

Breslin Center

East Lansing, MI

The newly #8 ranked Michigan State Spartans beat up and beat down their arch-rival the #12 Michigan Wolverines on Sunday. That improves the men in green’s season record to 12-3 (4-0). The Spartans vs. Wolverines finished with a final score of 87-69.

Michigan State wraps up a five-game homestand on Thursday, Jan. 9, hosting Minnesota at the Breslin Center. The game tips off at 9 p.m. (ESPN2), with Jason Benetti and Dan Dakich calling all of the action.

The Spartans open Big Ten play 4-0 as previously mentioned. They are winning conference games by a 14 point margin on average.

I asked Tom Izzo about the Spartans 4-0 Big Ten conference start and the margin of those victories. In his usual blunt style, Izzo, the Spartans Hall of Fame coach talked about not only his Spartans but the state of the Big Ten. So take time now to watch the video above to find out what he thinks of the status of the league and the men in green.

