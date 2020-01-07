Spartan Nation
Top Stories
Big Ten
Football
Basketball

Tom Izzo Talks #8 Spartans 4-0 Start In Big Ten Play

Hondo S. Carpenter

Breslin Center

East Lansing, MI 

The newly #8 ranked Michigan State Spartans beat up and beat down their arch-rival the #12 Michigan Wolverines on Sunday. That improves the men in green’s season record to 12-3 (4-0). The Spartans vs. Wolverines finished with a final score of 87-69. 

Michigan State wraps up a five-game homestand on Thursday, Jan. 9, hosting Minnesota at the Breslin Center. The game tips off at 9 p.m. (ESPN2), with Jason Benetti and Dan Dakich calling all of the action. 

The team will return to the hard-court Thursday, January 9, 2020, at the Breslin Center against Minnesota. That game can be seen on ESPN at 9:00 PM.

The Spartans open Big Ten play 4-0 as previously mentioned. They are winning conference games by a 14 point margin on average. 

I asked Tom Izzo about the Spartans 4-0 Big Ten conference start and the margin of those victories.  In his usual blunt style, Izzo, the Spartans Hall of Fame coach talked about not only his Spartans but the state of the Big Ten.  So take time now to watch the video above to find out what he thinks of the status of the league and the men in green.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don’t miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

#14 Michigan State Vs. #12 Michigan Wolverines Game Thread

Hondo S. Carpenter

#14 Michigan State Vs. #12 Michigan Wolverines Game Thread

The State Of Michigan State Football Post Pinstripe Bowl

Hondo S. Carpenter

The State Of Michigan State Football Post Pinstripe Bowl

#8 Michigan State PG Cassius Winston Named Big Ten Player of the Week

Hondo S. Carpenter

#8 Michigan State PG Cassius Winston Named Big Ten Player of the Week

Jay Bilas Is A Buyer On The #8 Michigan State Spartans

Hondo S. Carpenter

Jay Bilas Is A Buyer On The #8 Michigan State Spartans

Tom Izzo Uses All Cash & No Credit In Blowout Of Rival Michigan

Hondo S. Carpenter

Tom Izzo Uses All Cash & No Credit In Blowout Of Rival Michigan

Michigan Coach Juwan Howard Post Blowout Loss To Michigan State

Hondo S. Carpenter

Michigan Coach Juwan Howard Post Blowout Loss To Michigan State

Tom Izzo After #14 Michigan State Blowout Of #12 Michigan

Hondo S. Carpenter

Tom Izzo After #14 Michigan State Blowout Of #12 Michigan

Cassius Winston's Career Night Leads To #14 Spartans Blowing Out #12 Michigan

Hondo S. Carpenter

Cassius Winston's Career Night Leads To #14 Spartans Blowing Out #12 Michigan

Spartan Xavier Tillman Posts Double-Double In Blowout Over Michigan

Hondo S. Carpenter

Spartan Xavier Tillman Posts Double-Double In Blowout Over Michigan

Aaron Henry Post #14 Michigan State Blowout Of #12 Michigan

Hondo S. Carpenter

Aaron Henry Post #14 Michigan State Blowout Of #12 Michigan