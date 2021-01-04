Big 10FootballBasketballAsk HondoHockey
Tom Izzo Unhappy with Michigan State Big Men, Hauser Hurting

Saturday night, Michigan State won its first Big Ten game this season, but Tom Izzo knows there is room for improvement.
Tom Izzo wasn't happy with his big men following Michigan State's first win of the new year, specifically Joey Hauser.

But the 65-year old also provided context.

The redshirt junior took a two-handed shot to the face on defense when Nebraska's Trey McGowens drove to the basket with 3:02 left before halftime, which came shortly after Hauser converted an and-one thanks to a jumper inside the free-throw line.

Izzo said the 6-foot-9 forward "got a tooth knocked out" on the collision – he sat out the rest of the half with trainer Nick Richey.

Hauser played nine more minutes in the second period but finished with five points on 1-for-4 shooting, six rebounds, and one assist.

During the non-conference schedule, Hauser seemed to have found his footing, posting double-doubles in four of the Spartan's first six games; however, he's scored in single-digits in three of the last four contests and hasn't snagged more than seven boards in a Big Ten game.

"Joey can play better," said Izzo. "He's my big project this week because he's a really good player. He's just been struggling."

