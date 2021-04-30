Top High School Prospect Emoni Bates Decommits from Michigan State

EAST LANSING — Michigan State basketball lost its lone commit in the 2022 recruiting class.

Emoni Bates, largely thought of as the best player in the country, decommited from the Spartans on Friday afternoon.

“I would like to thank Tom Izzo and the coaching staff at Michigan State but I have decided to reopen my recruitment,” he wrote via Instagram. “I’m not sure what my future holds but I am keeping all of my options open, both college and pro.”

A potential No. 1 NBA draft pick, Bates left Ypsilanti Lincoln after winning the Gatorade national player of the year as a sophomore and joined his father’s new prep team this season.

The 17-year-old Bates is not eligible for the NBA draft until 2023, when he turns 19.

In addition, he doesn’t meet the G League’s minimum age requirement of 18 in 2021.

Nor would Bates be able to join the NBA’s development system draft until 2022.

However, the Spartans welcome three 2021 signees this fall in Max Christie, Jaden Akins, and Pierre Brooks II alongside former Northeastern point guard Tyson Walker who is already with the program.

