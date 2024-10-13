WATCH: Booker, Richardson Speak on 'Superior Dome Showdown'
MARQUETTE, Mich. -- Sunday's "Superior Dome Showdown" between Michigan State and Northern Michigan was a day in which two fan bases came together to honor their beloved Tom Izzo.
The Spartans didn't play to their full potential, but nonetheless, they came out with the 70-53 victory.
Their scoring effort was led by freshman guard Jase Richardson (11) and sophomore forward Xavier Booker (10).
The two young Spartans addressed the media after the win.
You can watch their presser below:
Below is a partial transcript from Coach Izzo's press conference this past week:
Izzo: "It's a great week for us. It starts tonight, with the Pistons and the Suns here, and two Michigan State guys that are owners. And I look at it a little differently. I look at it as, I think we were a finalist for both [Devin] Booker and [Tyus] Jones, so I don’t know, I might turn the cold showers on for those two guys. But it was great, and I’m really excited to see them. And the Tiger playoff game tomorrow, the state's rocking. And then, we're going to move all the way up to the U.P. and eat some pasties and have some play up there. So I mean, it's going to be, I think, an incredible week. With football being off, big hockey game here, as we know, with Boston College. I think the one thing that's been really important for me my whole career is to do things where there's memory-makers. And I think, we're going to try to take our players down to that Tiger game, and they’re going to be able to see the game. Those are memory-makers. … So, it will be an exciting time for all of us.”
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.