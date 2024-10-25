WATCH: Michigan State's Tom Izzo Talks Next Exhibition Game, More
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State men's basketball is gearing up for its next exhibition game against Ferris State on Tuesday.
The Spartans come off a win over Northern Michigan in the "Superior Dome Showdown" in what was an exhibition game against Coach Tom Izzo's alma mater.
Things will be different this time around, as the Spartans will be in front of a home crowd at the Breslin Center and won't be surrounded by extracurriculars.
Izzo addressed the media on Thursday, discussing this next game, the current state of collegiate sports and more.
You can watch below:
Below is a partial transcript from the media availability:
Q: Is this a different feel from the first exhibition game, which was more of a journey, and this one is more just basketball?
Izzo: "Yeah, I'd say that's true. But Northern got a pretty good team, Ferris is usually really good. They played for a national championship. So, I am still more worried about us than I am our opponent. Although, hard to scout any of these guys now with the number of new people they have. So, you look at a little bit of what they did last year offensively, as far as what they do. But as far as personnel, it gets harder, and that's the hard part about these these early season games. But you know what? We've had a couple of good -- since that game up there -- we've had some good practices, and I think we'll be ready to go Tuesday."
Michigan State's game against Ferris State will be held Tuesday at 7 p.m.
