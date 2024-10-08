WATCH: MSU's Tom Izzo Speaks on Upcoming Exhibition Game at Northern Michigan
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State men's basketball is gearing up for its trip to Northern Michigan, where it will take on Coach Tom Izzo's alma mater.
For Izzo, it will be a very special trip. Not only will he get to share the place he grew up in with his team, but the Wildcats will also be retiring his jersey.
Izzo discussed the upcoming exhibition game when he addressed the media on Tuesday.
You can watch it all below:
Below is a partial transcript from Izzo's opening statement:
Izzo: "It's a great week for us. It starts tonight, with the Pistons and the Suns here, and two Michigan State guys that are owners. And I look at it a little differently. I look at it as, I think we were a finalist for both [Devin] Booker and [Tyus] Jones, so I don’t know, I might turn the cold showers on for those two guys. But it was great, and I’m really excited to see them. And the tiger playoff game tomorrow, the states rocking. And then we're going to move all the way up to the up and eat some pasties and have some play up there. So I mean, it's going to be, I think, an incredible week. With football being off, big hockey game here, as we know, with Boston College. I think the one thing that's been really important for me my whole career is to do things where there's memory makers. And I think, we're going to try to take our players down to that tiger game and they’re going to be able to see the game. Those are memories makers. … So, it will be an exciting time for all of us.”
