Where Michigan State F Jaxon Kohler Has Improved This Offseason
Michigan State men's basketball forward Jaxon Kohler hasn't reached his full potential yet with the Spartans, but as he enters his third season with the program -- at full health -- that could very well change as he takes on a more meaninful role.
Kohler, the MVP of last year's Moneyball Pro-Am is looking to win the award again, and so far, he's making a case for it.
On Monday's edition of "The Drive with Jack," Kohler discussed what areas of his game he feels he has improved on this offseason.
"For the last year, I've been getting a lot better at my outside shooting and kind of my play-making ability and trying to create plays for other guys and try to work on my 3-point shooting and try to be a versatile player," Kohler said. "Not just a player who goes block to block, post to post -- try to stretch out the game a little bit.
"And I feel like this offseason was very productive in terms of working on outside shot, working on getting faster, but also, another thing that I've been working very hard on is to become a better defender. And I feel like Moneyball is a very good opportunity for me to kind of work on that. And at the end of the day, just being a better all-around player is the goal."
Kohler averaged 9.3 minutes per 21 games for the Spartans last season. He averaged 2.0 points and 2.0 rebounds. In his two seasons with the program, Kohler has averaged 2.6 points per game and 2.5 rebounds in 55 games.
