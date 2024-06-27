Will MSU's Tyson Walker, Malik Hall be Selected on Day 2 of NBA Draft?
With the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft now over with, all eyes look to the rest of the draft, as some under-the-radar talent is sure to be called on Day 2.
Michigan State men's basketball has two prospects who have legitimate shots at being taken today -- Tyson Walker and Malik Hall.
Walker is more likely to be selected, but Hall has a chance at a potential late-round spot.
The two Spartans' former teammates, including Michigan State point guard Tre Holloman, are in their corner.
"They've just been traveling, doing plenty of workouts," Hollman said. "And they've just been traveling, for real. They said it's just tiring, but the league is their goal, so they're going to do whatever it takes."
Michigan State has had countless players go on to have success in the NBA, most recently with names like Jaren Jackson Jr. Miles Bridges and Xavier Tillman Sr. who just won an NBA title with the Boston Celtics.
Walker and Hall have prepared themselves well to join the select club of former Spartans whose dreams came true at the professional level.
The two Spartans were together for the last three seasons, with Hall having been the longest-tenured, playing five seasons under Coach Tom Izzo. Walker transferred to Michigan State from Northeastern in 2021 and went on to have a stellar career with the Spartans, having been named to two All-Big Ten teams.
Walker and Hall were the team's leading scorers last season, with 18.4 points per game and 12.7 points per game, respectively.
