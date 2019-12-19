Xavier Tillman After #15 Michigan State Takes Out Northwestern

Welsh-Ryan Arena

Evanston, IL

The #15 Michigan State Spartans came here to Chicago wanting to be the only Big Ten team to start conference play 2-0 and they did that with a 77-72 take down of Northwestern. They improved to 8-3 on the season.

The Spartans were led by Cassius Winston who had 21 points and six assists. Xavier Tillman had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds and Gabe Brown added his first career double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. They are the only Spartans who reached double digits in any category.

The men in green won the battle of the boards 48-24 and the Spartans had and embarrassing 24 turnovers. 24 of the Wildcat points came off of Spartan turnovers. The Spartans had the lead for 39:46 of the 40 minutes in the game.

Izzo’s men continued their habit of being unselfish. They had 17 assists on 28 baskets. The Spartans shot 43% from three, 46% from the field and a refreshing 86% from the charity stripe.

The team will return to the hard-court Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the Breslin Center against Eastern Michigan University. That game can be seen on BTNN at 7:00 PM.

