Around the Big Ten: Game Predictions and Betting Lines
#4 Ohio State vs. Minnesota
Ohio State 38, Minnesota 18
Ohio State wins and covers the 14.5 point spread. Under point spread of 64.5.
Michigan State vs. Northwestern
Michigan State 23, Northwestern 17
Michigan State upsets Northwestern and the 3.5 point spread. Under point spread of 44.5.
Rutgers vs. Temple
Rutgers 38, Temple 13
Rutgers wins and covers the 14.5 point spread. Under point spread of 51.5.
Nebraska vs. Fordham
Nebraska 49, Fordham 10
Nebraska wins but Fordham covers the 42.5 point spread. Over point spread of 55.5.
#19 Penn State vs. #12 Wisconsin
Wisconsin 33, Penn State 31
Wisconsin wins but Penn State covers the 5.5 point spread. Over point spread of 50.5.
Michigan vs. Western Michigan
Michigan 39, Western Michigan 17
Michigan wins and covers the 16.5 point spread. Under point spread 67.
#17 Indiana vs. #18 Iowa
Indiana 24, Iowa 20
Indiana upsets Iowa and the 3.5 point spread. Under point spread 44.5.
Maryland vs. West Virginia
West Virginia 36, Maryland 35
West Virginia wins but Maryland covers the 2.5 point spread. Over 57.5 point spread.
Purdue vs. Oregon State
Oregon State 34, Purdue 28
Oregon State upsets Purdue and the 7.5 point spread. Under 67.5 point spread.
Illinois vs. UTSA
Illinois 27, UTSA 23
Illinois wins but UTSA covers the 5.5 point spread. Under 50.5 point spread.