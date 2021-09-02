Around the Big Ten: Game Predictions and Betting Lines

Game predictions and betting lines for all games around the Big Ten.

#4 Ohio State vs. Minnesota

Ohio State 38, Minnesota 18

Ohio State wins and covers the 14.5 point spread. Under point spread of 64.5.

Michigan State vs. Northwestern

Michigan State 23, Northwestern 17

Michigan State upsets Northwestern and the 3.5 point spread. Under point spread of 44.5.

Rutgers vs. Temple

Rutgers 38, Temple 13

Rutgers wins and covers the 14.5 point spread. Under point spread of 51.5.

Nebraska vs. Fordham

Nebraska 49, Fordham 10

Nebraska wins but Fordham covers the 42.5 point spread. Over point spread of 55.5.

#19 Penn State vs. #12 Wisconsin

Wisconsin 33, Penn State 31

Wisconsin wins but Penn State covers the 5.5 point spread. Over point spread of 50.5.

Michigan vs. Western Michigan

Michigan 39, Western Michigan 17

Michigan wins and covers the 16.5 point spread. Under point spread 67.

#17 Indiana vs. #18 Iowa

Indiana 24, Iowa 20

Indiana upsets Iowa and the 3.5 point spread. Under point spread 44.5.

Maryland vs. West Virginia

West Virginia 36, Maryland 35

West Virginia wins but Maryland covers the 2.5 point spread. Over 57.5 point spread.

Purdue vs. Oregon State

Oregon State 34, Purdue 28

Oregon State upsets Purdue and the 7.5 point spread. Under 67.5 point spread.

Illinois vs. UTSA

Illinois 27, UTSA 23

Illinois wins but UTSA covers the 5.5 point spread. Under 50.5 point spread.