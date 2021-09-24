Around The Big Ten: Game Predictions and Betting Lines Week 4

#12 Notre Dame at #18 Wisconsin (-6.5) - 12 p.m. FOX
Notre Dame 23, Wisconsin 21
Notre Dame wins and covers the 6.5 point spread.
Bowling Green at Minnesota (-31) - 12 p.m. ESPNU
Minnesota 34, Bowling Green 7
Minnesota wins but Bowling Green covers the 31.5 point spread.
Ohio at Northwestern (-14.5) - 12 p.m. B1G Network
Northwestern 30, Ohio 10
Northwestern wins and covers the 14.5 point spread.
Colorado State at #5 Iowa (-23.5) - 3:30 p.m. FOX Sports 1
Iowa 45, Colorado State 6
Iowa wins and covers the 23.5 point spread.
Illinois at Purdue (-11) - 3:30 p.m. B1G Network
Purdue 31, Illinois 27
Purdue wins but Illinois covers the 11 point spread.
Kent State at Maryland (-14.5) - 3:30 p.m. B1G Network
Maryland 42, Kent State 20
Maryland wins and covers the 14.5 point spread.
Rutgers at #19 Michigan (20.5) - 3:30 p.m. ABC
Michigan 36, Rutgers 20
Michigan wins but Rutgers covers the 20.5 point spread.
Nebraska at #20 Michigan State (-5) - 7:00 p.m. FOX Sports 1
Michigan State 37, Nebraska 28
Michigan State wins and covers the five point spread.
Akron at #10 Ohio State (-48.5) - 7:30 p.m. B1G Network
Ohio State 45, Akron 0
Ohio State wins but Akron covers the 48.5 point spread.
Indiana (-9) at Western Kentucky - 8:00 p.m. CBS Sports Network
Indiana 29, Western Kentucky 14
Indiana wins and covers the nine point spread.