September 24, 2021
Around The Big Ten: Game Predictions and Betting Lines Week 4

Game predictions and betting lines for all games around the Big Ten week 4.
#12 Notre Dame at #18 Wisconsin (-6.5) - 12 p.m. FOX

Notre Dame 23, Wisconsin 21

Notre Dame wins and covers the 6.5 point spread.

Bowling Green at Minnesota (-31) - 12 p.m. ESPNU

Minnesota 34, Bowling Green 7

Minnesota wins but Bowling Green covers the 31.5 point spread.

Ohio at Northwestern (-14.5) - 12 p.m. B1G Network

Northwestern 30, Ohio 10

Northwestern wins and covers the 14.5 point spread.

Colorado State at #5 Iowa (-23.5) - 3:30 p.m. FOX Sports 1

Iowa 45, Colorado State 6

Iowa wins and covers the 23.5 point spread.

Illinois at Purdue (-11) - 3:30 p.m. B1G Network

Purdue 31, Illinois 27

Purdue wins but Illinois covers the 11 point spread.

Kent State at Maryland (-14.5) - 3:30 p.m. B1G Network

Maryland 42, Kent State 20

Maryland wins and covers the 14.5 point spread.

Rutgers at #19 Michigan (20.5) - 3:30 p.m. ABC

Michigan 36, Rutgers 20

Michigan wins but Rutgers covers the 20.5 point spread.

Nebraska at #20 Michigan State (-5) - 7:00 p.m. FOX Sports 1

Michigan State 37, Nebraska 28

Michigan State wins and covers the five point spread.

Akron at #10 Ohio State (-48.5) - 7:30 p.m. B1G Network

Ohio State 45, Akron 0

Ohio State wins but Akron covers the 48.5 point spread.

Indiana (-9) at Western Kentucky - 8:00 p.m. CBS Sports Network

Indiana 29, Western Kentucky 14

Indiana wins and covers the nine point spread.

