Around The Big Ten: Game Predictions and Betting Lines Week 5

#5 Iowa (-3) at Maryland - 8:00 p.m. Friday Fox Sports 1
Iowa 31, Maryland 24
Iowa wins and covers the 3 point spread.
#14 Michigan at Wisconsin (-2) - 12 p.m. FOX
Michigan 17, Wisconsin 13
Michigan wins and covers the 2 point spread.
Charlotte at Illinois (-10.5) - 12 p.m. Big Ten Network
Illinois 27, Charlotte 20
Illinois wins but Charlotte covers the 10.5 point spread.
Minnesota at Purdue (-2.5) - 12 p.m. Big Ten Network
Purdue 24, Minnesota 20
Purdue wins and covers the 2.5 point spread.
#11 Ohio State (-15) at Rutgers - 3:30 p.m. Big Ten Network
Ohio State 35, Rutgers 24
Ohio State wins but Rutgers covers the 15 point spread.
Indiana at #4 Penn State (-12.5) - 7:30 p.m. ABC
Penn State 31, Indiana 13
Penn State wins and covers the 12.5 point spread.
Western Kentucky at #17 Michigan State (-10.5) - 7:30 p.m. Fox Sports 1
Michigan State 34, Western Kentucky 17
Michigan State wins and covers the 10.5 point spread.
Northwestern at Nebraska (-11.5) 7:30 p.m. Big Ten Network
Nebraska 28, Northwestern 20
Nebraska wins but Northwestern covers the 11.5 point spread.