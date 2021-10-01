October 1, 2021
Around The Big Ten: Game Predictions and Betting Lines Week 5

Game predictions and betting lines for all games around the Big Ten week 5.
#5 Iowa (-3) at Maryland - 8:00 p.m. Friday Fox Sports 1

Iowa 31, Maryland 24

Iowa wins and covers the 3 point spread.

#14 Michigan at Wisconsin (-2) - 12 p.m. FOX

Michigan 17, Wisconsin 13

Michigan wins and covers the 2 point spread.

Charlotte at Illinois (-10.5) - 12 p.m. Big Ten Network

Illinois 27, Charlotte 20

Illinois wins but Charlotte covers the 10.5 point spread.

Minnesota at Purdue (-2.5) - 12 p.m. Big Ten Network

Purdue 24, Minnesota 20

Purdue wins and covers the 2.5 point spread.

#11 Ohio State (-15) at Rutgers - 3:30 p.m. Big Ten Network

Ohio State 35, Rutgers 24

Ohio State wins but Rutgers covers the 15 point spread.

Indiana at #4 Penn State (-12.5) - 7:30 p.m. ABC

Penn State 31, Indiana 13

Penn State wins and covers the 12.5 point spread.

Western Kentucky at #17 Michigan State (-10.5) - 7:30 p.m. Fox Sports 1

Michigan State 34, Western Kentucky 17

Michigan State wins and covers the 10.5 point spread.

Northwestern at Nebraska (-11.5) 7:30 p.m. Big Ten Network

Nebraska 28, Northwestern 20

Nebraska wins but Northwestern covers the 11.5 point spread.

