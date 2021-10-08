    • October 8, 2021
    Around The Big Ten: Game Predictions and Betting Lines Week 6

    Games predictions and betting lines for all games around the Big Ten week 6.
    #11 Michigan State (-5.5) at Rutgers - 12:00 p.m. Big Ten Network

    Michigan State 37, Rutgers 17

    Michigan State wins and covers the 5.5 point spread.

    Maryland at #7 Ohio State (-21) - 12:00 p.m. FOX

    Ohio State 49, Maryland 20

    Ohio State wins and covers the 21 point spread.

    Wisconsin (-11) at Illinois - 3:30 p.m. Big Ten Network

    Wisconsin 27, Illinois 13

    Wisconsin wins and covers the 11 point spread.

    #4 Penn State at #3 Iowa (-1.5) - 4:00 p.m. FOX

    Iowa 24, Penn State 20

    Iowa wins and cover the 1.5 point spread.

    #9 Michigan (-3) at Nebraska - 7:30 p.m. ABC

    Michigan 30, Nebraska 23

    Michigan wins and covers the 3 point spread.

    Around The Big Ten: Game Predictions and Betting Lines Week 6

