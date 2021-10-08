Around The Big Ten: Game Predictions and Betting Lines Week 6
Games predictions and betting lines for all games around the Big Ten week 6.
#11 Michigan State (-5.5) at Rutgers - 12:00 p.m. Big Ten Network
Michigan State 37, Rutgers 17
Michigan State wins and covers the 5.5 point spread.
Maryland at #7 Ohio State (-21) - 12:00 p.m. FOX
Ohio State 49, Maryland 20
Ohio State wins and covers the 21 point spread.
Wisconsin (-11) at Illinois - 3:30 p.m. Big Ten Network
Wisconsin 27, Illinois 13
Wisconsin wins and covers the 11 point spread.
#4 Penn State at #3 Iowa (-1.5) - 4:00 p.m. FOX
Iowa 24, Penn State 20
Iowa wins and cover the 1.5 point spread.
#9 Michigan (-3) at Nebraska - 7:30 p.m. ABC
Michigan 30, Nebraska 23
Michigan wins and covers the 3 point spread.